LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Small aircraft will make a big difference this weekend.
The River City Radio Controllers celebrate their 20th Anniversary of the Wings for Kids Air Show on Saturday and Sunday, June 4th and 5th.
It's the first show after a two year absence due to Covid.
Wings for Kids is back with a wide array of flying exhibitions featuring in-air dog fights and combat, aerobatic airplanes, and scale vintage airplanes.
The air show consists of nationally recognized and award winning pilots from throughout the Midwest.
They'll demonstrate their flying skills and model aircraft for the public.
In addition to the flying, the whole family can participate in the candy drops from radio controlled airplanes, inflatables, flight simulators and tours of the Norton Children’s Hospital “Just for Kids” transport vehicles.
Wings for Kids
Bill Fluke Airfield
E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
Saturday, June 4th 11am - 5pm
Sunday, June 5th 11am - 4pm
$5 per person or $10 per car
River City Radio Controllers have raised more than $420,000 for children in the Louisville area and beyond.
All proceeds benefit the Norton Children’s Hospital Transport Team through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
