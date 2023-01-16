JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The students of Rock School get ready for a concert in Jeffersonville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser rocked out with some of the bands at Maxwell's House of Music.
The goal of Rock School is to give students performance opportunities and help them become better musicians and performers.
Coaches work with students on stage etiquette, filling the space during song transitions, what to do when a mic or amp goes out, how to interact with the audience, becoming familiar with setting up and tearing down a stage, set list building, dynamics, showmanship, and everything it takes to be a performing musician.
Beginners to young experienced musicians get placed into performing groups that are best suited for their age and skill level.
Ages for members of the bands range from 8 to 60 plus.
Eventually, after hours of practice, the bands get to perform in front of a LIVE audience.
See 11 bands in action during a LIVE performance at the Jefferson Venue in Jeffersonville on Sunday, January 22nd 1:00-9:00.
Winter Rock School Showcase
The Jefferson Venue
Sunday, January 22nd 1:00-9:00
General Admission $7
Click here for tickets to the Winter Rock School Showcase.
Click here to get connected to Rock School at Maxwell's House of Music.
