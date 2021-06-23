LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference features kids from all over the country.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of them as the American Junior Shorthorn Association (AJSA) continues the “Shorthorn Safari”.
The special gathering runs from June 20th through the 26th at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
More than 450 Junior Members from 28 states have entered 932 exhibitions at the Junior Nationals.
The AJSA provides the opportunity for members to develop character, learn valuable skills and build life-long friendships.
Members participate in shows and educational contests during the National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference.
This year, junior members will compete in contests like arts & etc., beef cook-off, career development, cattleman’s written test, digital photography, graphic design, herdsman quiz bowl, junior herdsman, livestock judging, photography, promotional poster, showmanship, speech, state basket, state cook-off/tailgate party, team fitting and team salesmanship contests.
In addition, $18,500 in scholarships will be presented to AJSA members through the Shorthorn Foundation.
The American Shorthorn Association (ASA) promotes the value of Shorthorn cattle in all aspects of the beef industry.
Click here to get connected to the ASA founded in 1872.
