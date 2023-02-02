'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky

Bud's Tavern in Jeffersontown features three Burning Barrel machines that proprietor Rebecca Henry says customers love. The tavern also has an ATM-like ticket redemption machine to support Burning Barrel. Called "skill games" by their manufacturers and "gray games" by opponents, the machines are at the center of an expensive lobbying fight in Kentucky. Some want to regulate and tax them, while others say they are illegal gambling and should be explicitly banned. Jan. 24, 2023 (WDRB photo)