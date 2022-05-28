The International Space Station is flying over our area tonight, and it looks like the clouds clear out just in time to see it!
The ISS becomes visible 10º above the northwestern horizon at 10:49 tonight. It stays visible for the next four minutes as it slides across our area, disappearing in the eastern sky. At its highest it will only climb about halfway up the sky, so if you have a lot of tall trees, buildings, or hills nearby, you may have a harder time seeing it tonight.
The weather should cooperate beautifully, though, if you have a good view of the sky. Clouds started breaking apart this afternoon and will continue to clear tonight. A mostly clear sky means a mostly unobstructed view of the flyover.
If tonight won't work in your plans or something gets in the way of your view, don't worry! There are two more great chances to see the International Space station in the next few days. The sky should still be mostly clear Monday night and Tuesday night for these sighting opportunities.