After a enjoying a partly sunny sky during the day, the weather should cooperate nicely for a great International Space Station flyover tonight. The ISS will be visible over our heads for four minutes starting at 9:33 PM. You will want to head outside a few minutes early to give your eyes time to adjust to the dark. Then look for the bright, fast-moving object in the night sky.
The space station will appear low in the western sky, so face that direction to start. Then it will cross above our heads, reaching a max height around 70º which is about 3/4 of the way up the sky (0 is the ground and 90 is straight up above your head). After that it will disappear 66º above North, meaning it will look like it just fades into the darkness of the northern sky instead of cross all the way across our view and disappearing along the horizon.
If you can't make it out to look for the ISS tonight, don't worry. There's another great pass happening Thursday at 8:44 PM. That one will be visible for six minutes, appearing low in the southwest, rising to 63º elevation, and disappearing low in the eastern sky. You can click here to see NASA's Spot the Station page with all of that information. The weather should cooperate well again Thursday night, so both of these flyovers will make great opportunities to see the International Space Station!