Have you ever been told not to run the water during a thunderstorm? There is a lot of truth to that. If lightning strikes the water or pipe, it can carry the current to you. Maybe your mom told you to wait to take your bath until after the storm passed. But is it safe to use the toilet during a thunderstorm?
Check out the video below from Fox13 in Tampa Bay!
It's not quite as simple as lightning directly striking the toilet but more of a fluke occurrence. Fox13 reports the Ward's plumber said a build up of fecal matter in the pipes created methane gas in the septic tank. When the lightning struck the tank, it led to a chain-reaction explosion of the toilet. The explosion also blew out a window in the master bedroom and sent some lawn decorations flying. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the indoor plumbing was out of commission.