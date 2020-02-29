Meet our new moon! On Thursday this new image of 2020 CD3 was captured by the 8-meter Gemini North telescope in Hawaii. Because the telescope is here on the Earth and the moon is orbiting the Earth, it is the only still object in the image below. In fact this is several images overlayed to create one - that's why the stars show up as colorful streaks of light.
Image Credit: The international Gemini Observatory/NSF’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory/AURA/G. Fedorets
It looks like it came into Earth's orbit about three years ago and is slowly moving away from our planet. In the process of capturing this new image, astronomers determined 2020 CD3 will be out of Earth's orbit by April. It's only about 6 to 12 feet across, and it's likely only the second natural object to get pulled into Earth's orbit (other than our Moon). The other one was discovered in 2006 and has since been ejected from our orbit.