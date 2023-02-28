As a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky, a statewide tornado drill will be conducted Wednesday, March 1st, at 10:07am EST. Outdoor warning sirens will sound, the Emergency Alert System will trigger on TV and radio, and the Wireless Emergency Alert on your phone may go off, too. This is a perfect opportunity for you and your family to practice or come up with a plan for when severe weather strikes. Remember, sirens will not go off in Indiana.
March 1-7, 2023 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. Severe weather can occur anytime of the year, and can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Severe Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, large hail, lightning, heavy rain, flooding, and high winds. New for 2023, NWS Louisville will feature a day dedicated to Beach Safety. Many people from our state travel from Spring Break and Summer Vacation to the beach, and may not be as prepared for severe weather or beach hazards as the locals are. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for severe weather, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
Image Credit: NWS
Warning Reception
Do you have a way to receive weather alerts when severe weather strikes? How about two ways to receive alerts? Having multiple ways to receive weather alerts can save your life, or someone you love. The mission of the National Weather Service is to protect life and property, and we do that by being the official agency to issue all weather watches, warnings, and advisories for the United States. You can receive weather alerts for your location from smartphone apps or the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system, a NOAA Weather Radio, the internet, or from local broadcast media. It is important to get your weather alerts from well-known, trusted, and official weather sources, such as the NWS, local broadcast media, or Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM).
Image Credit: NWS
Important Information and Common Misunderstandings About Outdoor Sirens
You may also hear sirens when severe weather is coming, but outdoor sirens should never be your only source of weather alerts!
Warning sirens are for outdoor warning purposes, and are not meant to be heard indoors or to wake you up at night!
Outdoor sirens are activated by local city or county officials, NOT the National Weather Service!
When outdoor sirens stop, it does not mean the severe weather threat is over! Always check official sources to know when the severe weather threat is over.
Image Credit: NWS