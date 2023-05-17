What a beautiful day it is! Temperatures in the 70s and dry air. However, when you look up at the blue sky today you may notice it's not exactly crystal clear. There's a little bit of a haze over our area, so what is causing it?
The answer is wildfire smoke! We see this every once in a while especially during the Summer when drought worsens out West, but this smoke is actually coming from wildfires in Western Canada!
You can see model data picking up on a lot of smoke throughout the US and falling Southward into our area for this afternoon.
There isn't an air quality alert out for today, but if you're in one of the more sensitive groups for air quality you might still want to keep it in mind.
So, how long will the smoke be in our area? Let's take a look...
Here's this afternoon, you can see the smoke obviously over our area.
As we look toward tomorrow and early Friday, you'll notice the smoke doesn't really completely go away. A couple reasons behind this is that our weather pattern over the next 2 days is pretty calm and we don't really have much wind to help blow all of this smoke completely away from our area.
This wildfire smoke over our area should make way for some bright and vibrant sunsets through our area tonight and tomorrow especially. Don't forget to send us your pictures!