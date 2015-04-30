WAVE 3 anchor Dawne Gee sues Baptist Health over 'negligent' care

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- WAVE 3 anchor Dawne Gee has filed a lawsuit against Baptist Health Louisville over alleged "negligent" treatment she received last May.



Gee claims she went to Baptist on May 20, 2014, with severe leg pain and signs of a "potentially life threatening condition, a blood clot," but the hospital did not have the "equipment and/or personnel necessary" to perform the necessary tests.



Kirsten Daniel, an attorney for Gee, said "her treatment was unforgivable and cruel. If they were willing to treat Dawne Gee like that, a local celebrity who they used in advertising ...how will they treat just a regular person off the street needing regular care? That's what Dawne is most concerned about."



The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Jefferson Circuit Court, claims the hospital "negligently inflicted unnecessary severe pain" on Gee through poor treatment, including failed attempts to insert a needle.



"Ms. Gee screamed in pain as the area around the needle became red and swollen," the lawsuit claims.



Also, a nurse told Gee that she and her family "were getting on her nerves," according to the suit.



Gee's family, according to the suit, ordered that nurse not to touch Gee again and demanded someone else take over.



A second nurse "immediately realized" that the needle had been placed incorrectly and worked with a third nurse to fix the issue, causing "excruciating pain" for Gee, according to the suit.



When Gee was released the next day, a discharge nurse told her she did not know how to properly take the needle out and had to find someone who did.



And Gee claims when she complained to Baptist management about her treatment, Baptist employees told her "they could not control the conduct of Baptist's nurses, and that the nurses involved had not been disciplined in any way, nor had they received additional training to prevent this from happening again."



Darlene O'Bryan, a spokeswoman for Baptist, said the hospital has not yet received the lawsuit and could not comment on patient care.



The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and unspecified compensation for medical expenses, physical and emotional pain and suffering.



Daniel said Gee has suffered health issues for years and this has caused her to "lose complete faith in the healthcare system" but she has no choice but to continue her care.



"She is terrified," Daniel said.



Copyright 2015 WDRB News. All rights reserved.



