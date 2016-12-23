'Cornbread Mafia' fugitive found in Canada after nearly a decade

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

The roads in Henryville, Indiana that will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffersontown home

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The kingpin of the largest American marijuana production in history has been caught after nearly a decade on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it found Washington County, Kentucky, fugitive Johnny Boone in Canada.

Boone is the ringleader of what many call "the Cornbread Mafia." He ran 30 pot farms across Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin.

In 1987, Boone was arrested with 90 tons of drugs on a farm in Minnesota.

"Johnny did about 15 years, got out and was an ex-convict," author of Cornbread Mafia , James Higdon, said. "This is one of the most intelligent men I've ever met."

Higdon lives in Louisville and is the only reporter Boone has talked to about his illicit business. Higdon says the word "mafia" is used only because the black market operation was well-run and tight-lipped.

"This was not an inherently violent group. They're not running protection rackets or extortion," Higdon said.

In fact, Higdon says people who know 73-year-old Johnny Boone think highly of him. He says that became a problem for authorities when he left the country nearly a decade ago. Higdon says Boone was considered to be a type of "Robin Hood" -- and no one who knew him was talking.

"Every fugitive has someone who doesn't like them or is willing to rat them out, but Johnny Boone wasn't one," Higdon said.

Boone disappeared when he was found with 2,000 marijuana plants on his Kentucky farm.

After nearly 10 years, he was arrested Thursday when information led the U.S. Marshals to a small town outside of Montreal.

Higdon says the Cornbread Mafia has forever changed the landscape of the war on drugs.

"The scope and scale these guys have operated, you can't really do anymore," Higdon said.

Boone is charged with the manufacture and possession with intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana. It's his third federal case and if he's convicted, he could face life in prison.

