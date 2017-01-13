Willie Nelson wants Loretta Lynn to try smoking pot again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Willie Nelson is rolling up his sleeves in an effort to get Loretta Lynn to roll up another joint.

Nelson's friend and fellow country star has glaucoma. And she says she recently tried pot for the first time -- but didn't like it.

But Nelson says Lynn shouldn't pass on another chance to light up. He says he'd like to see Lynn try again. Lynn is 84 and Nelson says of her: "she's got a lot of guts, and I want to help her."

Nelson is a long-time advocate for legalized weed. The 83-year-old has his own line of legal marijuana being sold in Colorado and Washington called "Willie's Reserve."

