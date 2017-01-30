Low-income, 198-unit development proposed near Prospect

Police in Jeffersonville are warning residents and commuters after a credit card skimming device was found Thursday at a gas station on a busy highway.

After seven years on the market, one of Kentucky's most recognizable properties may be on the verge of being sold.

LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.

Scene of homicide investigation on Rodman Street the morning of Wednesday, May 3.

7 people have been killed in the last 7 days across Louisville

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prospect City Council is fighting a new residential development from moving in.

The Mayor of Prospect John Evans said he is not thrilled about the proposal for the low-income senior housing project.

“It’s because of its size of this massive structure,” Evans said. “It’s not because it’s low income.”

Evans said attorneys involved with the project approached him in the summer 2016 about the plans. They explained the plans would use about nine acres for a four-story building. It would have 198 rental units, the majority being two-bedrooms. There would be 200 parking spots to accommodate the residents.

Evans says the plan doesn’t take into consideration multiple factors, including that much of the property is a chasm for water runoff and therefore unusable for development.

The four-story complex would be the only building that tall in all of Prospect. Evans also said there are serious traffic concerns in the area of River Road and Timber Ridge Drive that would be exacerbated by that many new residents.

The designation for “senior living” is a loose term, Evans said. He said 80 percent of the units would need to be rented by individuals at least 55 years old, but anyone older than 17 years old may also live with them.

Evans said, by his calculations, since the majority of the units are two-bedrooms and allow four people per unit, there could be a maximum of 750 adults living in that development.

Evans also said Prospect Cove is designed as low-income housing, which means “they may not make more than 80 percent of the median Jefferson County income, ” which he said is roughly $32,000.

In order for this development to happen, the site must first be rezoned to high density residential. Timber Ridge Drive is city property, but the site is not. It is technically in Jefferson County and under Metro Government’s authority.

The developer, LDG Development, submitted the proposal last year. And Prospect City Council immediately passed a resolution state the city opposed the plan. Council also designated $100,000 to fight the plans, if needed. And a petition against the plans has been signed by at least 500 residents.

Rande Swann lives in the Hunting Creek neighborhood and said the concerns are not with the complex being low-income but with the scale of the project.

“What’s being proposed does not fit in with the village-form district,” Swann said. “It adds to the traffic. It destroys the ambiance and nature of the village feel, and it sets a desperate precedent for the future.”

Both Swann and Evans said there are low-income housing options readily available in Prospect that blend with the aesthetics of the city. Both agree there should be more low-income options for seniors, but they do not believe this project fits those needs.

“We would like for Metro Council to help us do an equally good job of integrating affordable housing for seniors throughout the community, and not ghetto-izing them in a four-story building in an unsuitable location,” Swann said.

There will be a public hearing on the rezoning at the Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Springdale Community Church (4601 Springdale Road).

To read the Planning Commission’s staff report on the project before attending the meeting, click here.

