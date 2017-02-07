1 person shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has been shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LMPD says it happened around 3 p.m. on South 41st Street near Broadway. A black man in his 20s was found dead in the front yard of an apartment building at the scene.

As police investigated witnesses in the area and processed the scene, several school buses drove, dropping off with kids around the neighborhood.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries to anyone else, but it is very difficult for parents to try to have to explain to their children specifically what is this madness that we are seeing on the way home from school," LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

It's unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the apartment building.

This is Louisville's fifth homicide in just the last week. Those hoping that maybe lessons were being learned after last year's violence are starting to see the cloud return.

"Our young people, they have no hope," said Donna Adams, a local anti-violence advocate. "There's nothing for them to do. There's no jobs. Nobody's giving them a solution. There's no hope."

Police have no suspects right now. If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

