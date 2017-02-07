1 person shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

The three schools targeted in the flyer and the reaction from school officials.

Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.

Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'

Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.

WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has been shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LMPD says it happened around 3 p.m. on South 41st Street near Broadway. A black man in his 20s was found dead in the front yard of an apartment building at the scene.

As police investigated witnesses in the area and processed the scene, several school buses drove, dropping off with kids around the neighborhood.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries to anyone else, but it is very difficult for parents to try to have to explain to their children specifically what is this madness that we are seeing on the way home from school," LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

It's unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the apartment building.

This is Louisville's fifth homicide in just the last week. Those hoping that maybe lessons were being learned after last year's violence are starting to see the cloud return.

"Our young people, they have no hope," said Donna Adams, a local anti-violence advocate. "There's nothing for them to do. There's no jobs. Nobody's giving them a solution. There's no hope."

Police have no suspects right now. If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

