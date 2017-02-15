Southern Indiana bear spotted recently in Madison, Indiana

KSP says death investigation could become homicide case when results come back from different tests they're running.

KSP says death investigation could become homicide case when results come back from different tests they're running.

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A bear – seemingly all alone – is believed to be making himself at home at a wildlife refuge in Madison.

Two weeks ago, the young male black bear was spotted near Tim Demaree's backyard along State Highway 421 near the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge.

“I don’t think it would bother any of us, you know," Demaree said. "It had dogs out here, it’s got horses, sweet feed in the barn ... it never went in the barn."

The bear has been spotted several times over the last few months. Refuge officials say bears usually hibernate when their food is covered in snow, but this year is different because of the mild winter.

Wildlife officials believe the bear is the only one around. They think it’s the same one that has traveled hundreds of miles from eastern Kentucky, but probably won’t hang in the area long.

“There is plenty of food and habitat for him, but there is no female bears, so we might see that bear start wandering again,” said Joe Robb with Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge.

Robb said residents who live nearby can help avoid any unwanted encounters with the bear by keeping their trash in containers and take the bins in at night.

Also, empty any grease by grills, and store extra bird feed inside.

It’s only the second wild black bear confirmed in Indiana since the 1870s. Officials believe it swam across the Ohio River last summer from Kentucky, which has a growing bear population.

Bears tend to emerge from hibernation toward the end of February or early March and remain on the move until mating season which begins early summer.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.