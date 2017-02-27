Country music's Thomas Rhett to perform at KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Country music's Thomas Rhett to perform at KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music's Thomas Rhett is coming to the KFC  Yum! Center. 

The concert is scheduled for Friday, September 29th with special guests Old Dominion and Walker Hayes.  Tickets starting at $28 go on sale Friday, March 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. 

Rhett's fast-rising single "Star of the Show" is rocketing to the top of the charts.  It's the fourth song on his platinum-selling sophomore release "Tangled Up Deluxe" to make a run on the country charts.  

Thomas Rhett's "2017 Home Team Tour" kicks off this week on Feb. 23 in Saginaw, MI. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

