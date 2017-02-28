What to do before you fall asleep during severe weather threats

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

Kids can lace up some bowling shoes or skates and hit the Clarksville Strike and Spare Family Fun Center for the very first time on Friday.

Man arrested in southern Indiana on murder charges from case in Louisville

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the threat for severe weather arrives in the area, there are certain things you need to know before you go to bed Tuesday night.

Several life-saving alerts can be found on your cell phone. Many of them are easy to set up or double-check before you go to bed.

During severe weather, everything you need to know can be found inside your home.

"The sirens are not meant for when you're inside, so if you're relying on tornado sirens, bad idea," WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg said.

A weather radio can alert you to strong systems headed your way. But if you don't have one, your smartphone can share those same alerts.

Cell phone providers will send automatic alerts if notifications settings are set up properly. Check your phone's settings, select notifications and make sure "emergency alerts" are turned on.

"If you have that turned on in your settings and notifications, your phone will start making noises if you get a tornado warning," Weinberg said.

The WDRB weather app will also share severe weather alerts. Make sure "alert sounds" are turned on.

Leaving the TV on at bedtime isn't a bad idea, either. Meteorologists will break in for live weather coverage during tornado warnings.

It's also important to understand the difference between "watch" and "warning." Tornado watch is a prediction for a storm's potential. A tornado warning means,"Take action now."

"There are threat levels that are lower, and threat levels that are higher," Weinberg said. "My opinion is, on a night like (Tuesday), if we get a tornado warning, I would say take it a little more seriously during the overnight hours. Because the conditions are really favorable (for a tornado)."

It's also a good idea to fully charge your phone before you fall asleep in case of any power outages.

Click here for the latest information from the WDRB Weather Team.

