What to do before you fall asleep during severe weather threats - WDRB 41 Louisville News

What to do before you fall asleep during severe weather threats

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the threat for severe weather arrives in the area, there are certain things you need to know before you go to bed Tuesday night. 

Several life-saving alerts can be found on your cell phone. Many of them are easy to set up or double-check before you go to bed.

During severe weather, everything you need to know can be found inside your home. 

"The sirens are not meant for when you're inside, so if you're relying on tornado sirens, bad idea," WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg said.

A weather radio can alert you to strong systems headed your way. But if you don't have one, your smartphone can share those same alerts.

Cell phone providers will send automatic alerts if notifications settings are set up properly. Check your phone's settings, select notifications and make sure "emergency alerts" are turned on.

"If you have that turned on in your settings and notifications, your phone will start making noises if you get a tornado warning," Weinberg said.

The WDRB weather app will also share severe weather alerts. Make sure "alert sounds" are turned on.

Leaving the TV on at bedtime isn't a bad idea, either. Meteorologists will break in for live weather coverage during tornado warnings. 

It's also important to understand the difference between "watch" and "warning." Tornado watch is a prediction for a storm's potential. A tornado warning means,"Take action now." 

"There are threat levels that are lower, and threat levels that are higher," Weinberg said. "My opinion is, on a night like (Tuesday), if we get a tornado warning, I would say take it a little more seriously during the overnight hours. Because the conditions are really favorable (for a tornado)."

It's also a good idea to fully charge your phone before you fall asleep in case of any power outages.

Click here for the latest information from the WDRB Weather Team.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.