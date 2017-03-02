VIDEO | LMPD releases body camera footage of officer shooting man in west Louisville

A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

A painter, cheerleading gold medalist, an international Jiu-Jitsu instructor, LMPD is letting you in on the life of an officer when they're not on the clock.

LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

LMPD is investigating after three cars were broken into near Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.

Police in Pennsylvania say the man was hosting a graduation party for his son.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man decided to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

The man shot and killed Friday night in the Iroquois neighborhood has been identified.

WARNING: The above body camera video contains profanity and disturbing imagery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has released the body camera video showing an officer shooting a man in a home in the Russell neighborhood.

It happened in the 2600 block of Magazine Street near 26th Street. Chief Steve Conrad said First Division officers responded to a complaint just after 11:30 a.m. of a man doing drugs next to an abandoned house.

When officers arrived, they were told the man had gone into that house. More officers arrived, and three of them entered the house and announced their presence, Conrad said.

They searched the house, and upon leaving, Officer Sarah Stumler saw Bruce Warrick hiding behind a mattress in one of the rooms. She ordered Warrick, a black male, to show his hands.

Stumler then fired one shot, striking Warrick in the abdomen. Conrad said the officers called EMS and provided first aid while they waited for EMS to arrive. He explained why a taser was not used.

"When officers are going into a situation where they don't know what sort of force they may encounter, it is not unusual to see officers with their weapons out," Chief Conrad said.

Warrick was transported to University Hospital. He underwent surgery, and he's now in critical condition.

"At this point, I haven't formed any conclusions based on just the video alone," Conrad said Thursday. "Again, that is the purpose for the investigation ... The Public Integrity Unit investigation will look at this from the lens of whether the use of force was justified."

Conrad added that investigators went to the house where the shooting took place, and they didn't find any weapons.

Stumler, who has been with LMPD since 2008, has lost her police powers, which is protocol. During her time on the force, she has been disciplined twice -- once for being at fault in an accident and once for not appearing in court.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement Thursday evening on the shooting:

"In the wake of yesterday's shooting, I ask for the community to join me in prayer and compassion for Mr. Bruce Warrick and Officer Sarah Stumler and their families. Chief Conrad and I are committed to a thorough investigation into the circumstances, and a fully transparent process, which started with releasing the body camera video a day after the incident. I urge patience as we undertake a thorough investigation -- for Mr. Warrick, for Officer Stumler, and for our entire community."

This is the second time this year an officer has shot someone. Chief Conrad says the department averages about four a year and says each one is concerning. He stresses the investigation will be long and thorough.

Watch the full body camera footage from LMPD in the video player above.

