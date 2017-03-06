New Albany woman says attack outside bar was a hate crime - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany woman says attack outside bar was a hate crime

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A New Albany woman says she was attacked outside of a Floyd County bar, and she is calling her attack a hate crime.

Angela Rockey tells WDRB she was standing outside Mac’s Hideaway on Slate Run Road around 2 a.m. Sunday when she began to be attacked.

Nearly a dozen people started causing a disturbance inside the bar, and as they were leaving, pushed the door open, which hit Rockey in the side.

“This girl turned around, and she punched me in my mouth and instantly broke my teeth,” Rockey said. “They just kept saying that over and over. ‘Stay down, you white b****.’”

Rockey said the group consisted of nearly a dozen black men and women who continued to attack her while making racial comments against her.

The owner of Mac’s Hideaway confirmed to WDRB that an incident did occur inside the bar, and much was caught on surveillance camera – footage that is being reviewed by the New Albany Police Department.

Rockey has hired a lawyer and plans to sue Mac’s Hideaway, claiming its security did not intervene or do anything about the fight that was happening just outside the front door.

During the altercation, one of the alleged assailants pulled out a cell phone and began filming the attack.

The fight eventually stopped after the police were called, and a member of the group jumped over Rockey to shield her from the attack continuing.

By the time police arrived, the attackers were gone and Rockey was left with several cuts, bruises and broken teeth.

“It was very random. I don’t know how else to explain it,” said Rockey, wiping tears from her eyes. “It could have been anybody."

New Albany police say they are actively investigating the case.

Rockey’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the attack.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.