New Albany woman says attack outside bar was a hate crime

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

R&B superstar and Louisville native Bryson Tiller brought selfies and a whole lot of screams to Wyandotte Park on Wednesday.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

Homicide detectives investigating body found in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A New Albany woman says she was attacked outside of a Floyd County bar, and she is calling her attack a hate crime.

Angela Rockey tells WDRB she was standing outside Mac’s Hideaway on Slate Run Road around 2 a.m. Sunday when she began to be attacked.

Nearly a dozen people started causing a disturbance inside the bar, and as they were leaving, pushed the door open, which hit Rockey in the side.

“This girl turned around, and she punched me in my mouth and instantly broke my teeth,” Rockey said. “They just kept saying that over and over. ‘Stay down, you white b****.’”

Rockey said the group consisted of nearly a dozen black men and women who continued to attack her while making racial comments against her.

The owner of Mac’s Hideaway confirmed to WDRB that an incident did occur inside the bar, and much was caught on surveillance camera – footage that is being reviewed by the New Albany Police Department.

Rockey has hired a lawyer and plans to sue Mac’s Hideaway, claiming its security did not intervene or do anything about the fight that was happening just outside the front door.

During the altercation, one of the alleged assailants pulled out a cell phone and began filming the attack.

The fight eventually stopped after the police were called, and a member of the group jumped over Rockey to shield her from the attack continuing.

By the time police arrived, the attackers were gone and Rockey was left with several cuts, bruises and broken teeth.

“It was very random. I don’t know how else to explain it,” said Rockey, wiping tears from her eyes. “It could have been anybody."

New Albany police say they are actively investigating the case.

Rockey’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the attack.

