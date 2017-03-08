Humana CEO's $19.7 million pay nearly double from previous year

A day after a blistering audit was released, the University of Louisville Foundation said its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, has been placed on paid leave.More >>
Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation has withdrawn as much as $60 million from the endowment it manages for U of L since 2008 and lent the money to its own real estate holding company – an organization which, for years, has paid extra salaries to some university administrators. Then former U of L President James Ramsey repaid some of the debt with university funds, according to a WDRB investigation.More >>
The long-awaited 'forensic' investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation will be released Thursday. It's another milestone in the organization's transformation following the era of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
The University of Louisville won’t fill any open faculty and staff positions through at least Oct. 1 as next year’s enrollment looks to be lower than first projected.More >>
Last month’s blip of speculation about a takeover offer for Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. was too distracting for the company to ignore, CEO Paul Varga said Wednesday.More >>
Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.More >>
Churchill Downs has asked Metro government to permanently close a number of public streets and alleys on the west side of its iconic Louisville racetrack. The street and alley closures will allow for “substantial parking and landscaping enhancements."More >>
