Louisville mom arrested for alleged threats at St. Matthews Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Friday, just over 24 hours after she allegedly threatened employees at a local school.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place at St. Matthews Elementary School at 601 Browns Lane, near N. Hubbards Lane, on Thursday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Jordan Thompson dropped her son off at the school and became very angry when school staff told her that he was not in the proper uniform.

According to the arrest report, Thompson began "screaming and yelling." When the principal tried to talk to her, she allegedly told him that "she hated all white people" and would make a phone call to have the principal "taken care of."

Police say she did this while school was in session and students were nearby.

As she was walking out of the school, she allegedly told the principal that he'd better call the Louisville Metro Police Bomb Squad because, "what I have, they can't take care of."

Police say Thompson has entered the school and "created a disturbance" on prior occasions, and that school employees are "very much afraid" of what she might do.

According to the arrest report, the school called the Saint Matthews Police Department, but Thompson was gone by the time they arrived. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Friday, and she was taken into custody by the Saint Matthews Police Department.

She was charged with first degree terroristic threatening.

