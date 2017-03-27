Police arrest 2 after fatal shooting in Scott County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Scott County have arrested two people after a man was killed during a robbery in a home over the weekend in Lexington, Indiana.

According to a news release, it happened in the early morning hours of March 25 in the 5600 block of E. Johnny Johnson Road. That's when authorities with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Scottsburg Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired at the home.

When police arrived, they found 45-year-old Scott Mitchell on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Jerry Buchanan.

"I woke up about 7 and (the police) were already here," said next-door neighbor Ed Ricketts. "They said it happened around 6. I woke up at 7 to let my cat out, and there was cop cars all the way from down here all the way down to the corner of the road."

Ricketts says it is not the first time police have been to the home.

"I said, well, one of these days, there will be a killing there," he said. "And that's what happened."

Two other people in the home, 32-year-old Jessica Smith and her husband, 39-year-old Lonnie Smith, were arrested and charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Jessica Smith was also charged with obstruction of justice, and authorities expect more charges to be filed.

"They got exactly what they got coming to them," Ricketts said. "Jail time."

Lonnie and Jessica Smith are being held on $75,000 full cash bond. They are due back in court on March 30.

Police say another person in the home was questioned and released..

