Louisville teen bitten by shark in Destin, Florida - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville teen bitten by shark in Destin, Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old girl from Louisville was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico near the Sandestin condominiums in Destin, Florida around 3:39 p.m. Sunday. 

The sheriff's office says a 5-foot-long shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming near a sandbar. 

Authorities say her injuries were described as a scratch on her left leg, and a puncture wound on the right which will require stitches, but no major damage was done.

A friend of the teen says she is a student from Atherton High School. 

She was taken to a local medical center for treatment. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

