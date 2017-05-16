More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials in Bullitt County say more than 200 pounds of marijuana were seized during a drug bust that happened on Monday.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation along with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities say 222 pounds of marijuana worth $57,710 were found, as well as four vehicles, 227 dosage units of THC Oil, 12 vials of HGH, 127 HGH pills and one gun.

Investigators say at least seven people are expected to be indicted in the case.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

