More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials in Bullitt County say more than 200 pounds of marijuana were seized during a drug bust that happened on Monday.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation along with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities say 222 pounds of marijuana worth $57,710 were found, as well as four vehicles, 227 dosage units of THC Oil, 12 vials of HGH, 127 HGH pills and one gun.

Investigators say at least seven people are expected to be indicted in the case.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.