UPDATE: Police charge man with murder after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have charged a man with murder after police say he shot and killed a man, then shot himself in the head.

It happened in Pleasure Ridge Park at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home in the 7400 block of Ronan Drive, near the intersection of Terry Road and Greenwood Road.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers arriving at the home found two people shot. Mitchell says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. He was located in the living room.

The other person was 36-year-old Barry Barger, according to an arrest report. Police say Barger was found in the yard, bleeding from the head, and told officers that he shot the man inside, then shot himself in the head.

Barger was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The other man's name has not been released.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police said they charged Barger with murder.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.