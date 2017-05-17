Police in Indiana searching for man accused of getting 10-year-old girl pregnant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana are searching for a man they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, is wanted in Marion County, Indiana for 10 counts of child molesting. Police say he's about 6'1" and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

The victim's mother was arrested on May 16 on two counts of felony neglect of a dependent.

If you see Thrash or think you may know where he is, call 911.

