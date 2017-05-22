RAW VIDEO: Police say 7-year-old killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives have released more details after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night.

Jefferson County Deputy Coroner has identified the child as Dequante Lamarr Hobbs Jr. His family tells us he was a first grader at Wellington Elementary.

It happened about 8:20 p.m. at the child's home in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

That's where LMPD Homicide Detective Lt. Emily McKinley says the child was shot while he was inside his home eating at snack at the kitchen table and playing with an iPad before going to bed.

"He wanted a piece of cake, I was about to get him ready for school and bed," said Dequante's mother, Michesha Norment. "He was on his tablet and they shot him through the kitchen window right there, and they hit my baby in his neck."

McKinley didn't mince words when she briefed reporters about the incident Monday morning.

"Last night was absolutely horrible," she said.

McKinley says someone fired the during some sort of fight in the backyard of a house located behind or near the home where the child was shot.

"The houses in that neighborhood are pretty close together," McKinley said. "So it was in the back yard of a house nearby."

McKinley says the child's mother and grandmother were inside the home with the child and called 911. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville, but died in surgery.

McKinley pleaded for the people involved in the fight, including the shooter, to come forward.

"If this doesn’t wake anybody up, I don’t know what will," McKinley said. "Things happen. "Unfortunate things happen and I think that the person or people involved need to come forward and own up to what they have done."

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD.

Dequante's death is Louisville's 49th homicide of the year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.