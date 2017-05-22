Dolly Parton donating thousands of dollars to Tennessee wildfire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dolly Parton donating thousands of dollars to Tennessee wildfire victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been six months since wildfires ripped through the Smokey Mountains where 14 people died and thousands of buildings were destroyed.

Now some of the victims are getting a big surprise from one of country music star Dolly Parton

Parton promised to give $1,000 monthly checks to more than 900 families who lost their homes in the wildfires for six months. 

"It's not like a ton of money," Parton said. "But it's enough money to help you out -- get some groceries, get gasoline for your car to meet the basic needs."

Parton hosted a telethon and wound up raising more money than expected. Thanks to donations, victims were able to get an extra $4,000.

