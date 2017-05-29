Confederate statue removed from U of L campus dedicated in Brand - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Confederate statue removed from U of L campus dedicated in Brandenburg, Ky.

Posted: Updated:

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- The confederate monument that stood outside The University of Louisville for years and led to a legal battle finally has a new home.

The confederate monument now stands behind me here in Riverfront Park in Brandenburg, Kentucky. City officials re-dedicated the monument and say it is an important part of Brandenburg's rich Civil War history.

But not everyone is happy the statue of the confederate soldier is there. Protestors who showed up for the dedication believe it is a symbol of racial inequality and a painful reminder of slavery. Brandenburg city officials obviously see it differently and say it's about honoring soldiers.

"We all have our opinions about history, but I've never looked at this thing as representing slavery. You know, this is a confederates veterans monument, and that's all," according to Brandenburg Mayor Ronnie Joyner.  He says, " it's about is the veterans."

Protester Rae Strobel disagrees. "We need to remember history but remember all of our history of what the confederacy stood for.  That the confederacy stood for racial injustice."

Mayor Joyner hopes the arrival of the statue will be an economic shot in the arm for the city. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.