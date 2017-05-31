Louisville Kroger stores to discontinue senior discount - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Kroger stores to discontinue senior discount

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be no more senior discounts at local Kroger stores.

Kroger's Louisville Division plans to discontinue its Senior Discount Program.

Instead Kroger says it's going to offer lower prices throughout its stores to benefit all of its customers. Kroger says its goal is to make the shopping experience easier.

The last day for senior citizens to receive the 5 percent discount will be Thursday, June 22.

Kroger says there are several ways to continue to save, including the use of fuel points, coupons and the Free Friday download.

