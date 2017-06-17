Suspects arrested in connection with recent robberies of Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspects arrested in connection with recent robberies of Louisville senior citizens

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have made an arrest in connection with the recent robberies of senior citizens in the Okolona and Highview areas of Louisville. 

According to a post on LMPD's Facebook page, the suspects were arrested Saturday. 

Police say officers and detectives made the arrests after reviewing surveillance video, taking community tips, and patrolling the streets. 

It is unclear how many suspects were arrested. 

LMPD warns senior citizens to be on alert for robbers

