Three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio

Posted: Updated:

HELENA, Ohio -- Three Louisville residents are dead following a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio, according to the Toledo Blade, a sister publication of WDRB-TV.

To read the original story, CLICK HERE.

The crash occurred about 7:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 when a driver attempted to pass traffic near County Road 32, according to the Fremont post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old male driver, 19-year-old female passenger, and 25-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were from Louisville.

A fourth passenger, a 21-year-old woman from New Albany, Ind., was treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately released.

Truck driver Christopher Marietta, 39, of Elizabethtown, Ky. tried to avoid the crash and was not injured, troopers said.

U.S. 6 remained closed at 11:30 a.m. between U.S. 23 and Helena. Troopers will reopen it after completing their investigation.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.