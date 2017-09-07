9 missing VWs from Michigan found on Radcliff lot part of national probe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Questionable cars caught in Hardin County drove local authorities into the middle of a national Volkswagen investigation.

It's tied to millions of recalled VWs and what looks like an attempt to get some of them back on the road.

Nine out of 69 Volkswagens reported missing in Michigan now sit in a road department storage lot in Hardin County, Kentucky.

"The Oakland County Police Department made contact with Kentucky State Police vehicle investigations because there had been some titles that had been fraudulently attempted to bring into Kentucky," said Sgt. Jason Morris, public information officer for the Kentucky State Police.

Those fake titles were flagged during the vehicle inspection, six Passats and three SUVs.

On Wednesday, Hardin County deputies had the vehicles towed from a Radcliff lot off Dixie Highway between an abandoned car wash and Last Stop Auto.

"This is not only a multi-county, but multi-state investigation right now," said Sgt. Morris.

Authorities confirmed those cars are tied to the 11 million recalled worldwide over the Volkswagen emissions scam.

"Hundreds of thousands of cars that Volkswagen sold in the U.S. were pumping illegal levels of nitrogen oxide into the atmosphere -- up to 40 times more than what's permitted under federal law," said then-U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch in Jan. 2017. "Additionally, these vehicles were equipped with software that masked the true amount of the pollutants being released.

Six Volkswagen executives were indicted. The company confessed to fraud and agreed to more than $4 billion in fines from the federal government, which included money to fix and buy back faulty cars.

Sgt. Morris says he doesn't know if people realize they've purchased vehicles that have been reported missing, or vehicles with questionable titles. The one thing authorities say they do know is that there are more of these cars with fake titles in the county.

So far, no charges have been filed, no arrests have been made and authorities released no information on how the cars arrived.

If you are now questioning your title, the best thing to do is to double-check with sheriff's office where the vehicle inspection was conducted or contact Kentucky State Police vehicle investigations.

