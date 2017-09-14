LMPD: Suspect held at gunpoint by Louisville homeowner during burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say was held at gunpoint during a home invasion.

Andrew Hall, 20, was arrested Thursday morning in the 5000 block of Mile of Sunshine Drive, near Shepherdsville Road.

An arrest report states that police responded to a call where a homeowner was "holding a burglar at gunpoint with a shotgun."

Officials say when officers arrived, they found Hall being held at gunpoint by the owner of the home.

Investigators say the homeowner stated an alarm went off alerting him that his garage was being broken into.

Police say the homeowner opened the garage and found Hall.

According to authorities, Hall told police he was trying to steal a drill that was inside the garage.

Hall is charged with third-degree burglary.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected in court on Friday.

