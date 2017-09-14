Bullitt County man accused of raping, sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County man has been arrested after authorities say he raped and sexually abused an 8-year-old girl.

According to an arrest warrant, the crimes occurred sometime between March 5, 2016 and July 5, 2017. The Hillview Police Department says 33-year-old Leonard Corbin fondled the child, and raped her.

The child was known to Corbin, according to the arrest warrant, and the abuse took place when she was of the ages of 7 and 8.

A warrant for Corbin's arrest was issued on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and he was taken into custody later that same day. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Corbin is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

