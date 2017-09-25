$80 million Sherman Minton rehabilitation project will shut bridge down for months

The family of a toddler saved from a pool seconds before drowning was able to meet the officers who saved the little boy. Sunday more than 100 friends and family gathered at the VFW in Seymour, Indiana to support little Maddie.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is getting an $80 million update.

Transportation officials said $60 million will be spent on structural repairs and replacements to make the bridge safer, and when that's complete, $20 million will pay for a new paint job.

On its last assessment, the bridge scored a five on a zero-to-10 scale.

"Our bridge assessment says the bridge is safe to drive on, but it says it's deteriorating,” said Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Spokesperson Harry Maginity.

While federal funding is expected to assist with the cost of the project, Indiana and Kentucky will both foot the bill. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) spokesman Keith Buckhout said Kentucky is planning to cover 60 percent of the total cost.

Buckhout said INDOT is the lead agency on the project and that the department will administer the contracts for designing the repairs and the actual construction with KYTC reimbursing INDOT for its share.

INDOT officials said drivers should not expect the bridge to be tolled as a result of the project.

“Money is in place to do this repair, and I know that people are thinking, 'Are they going to toll the bridge?'” Maginity said. “I have not heard that conversation at all."

The Sherman Minton Bridge is 56 years old, and officials said the project will extend its life an additional 50 years.

"It's pretty good money management to get 100 years out of a bridge,” Maginity said.

Work begins in 2021, and drivers should expect delays. The project calls for a months-long Sherman Minton shutdown, likely lasting from April through November. However, Maginity said INDOT is looking for design plans that will have the least negative impact on drivers, which could include a shorter full closure period.

When the Sherman Minton closed for several months in 2011, it caused massive delays and gridlock throughout the region. With the announcement of this new rehabilitation project, some drivers fear for their commutes and the traffic impact it could have on other bridges.

"The Second Street Bridge would be unbearable, pretty much,” Kelly Garris said.

George Tansey, a local bus driver, feels like the safety repairs are more important than the headache they could cause.

"If it needs to be done, it's got to be done,” he said.

There's no word on exactly how long the project will take to complete because plans haven't been drawn up yet. Until then, INDOT officials can’t say if the work will extend beyond the 2021 construction season.

