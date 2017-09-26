WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m. | U of L administrators hold news conferenc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m. | U of L administrators hold news conference on FBI corruption investigation of U of L basketball program

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville administrators are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon after yesterday's announcement that the school's basketball program is part of an FBI bribery investigation.

Speculation has revolved around how the school will react, as well what the investigation means for the futures of U of L basketball coach Rick Pitino and Athletics Director Tom Jurich.

U of L Interim President Greg Postel is expected to speak.

WDRB is extending our midday coverage leading up to the 1 p.m. press conference.

Click on the video player to watch the news conference live.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

