Louisville athletic board begins Pitino termination process afte

Louisville athletic board begins Pitino termination process after breach notice

Posted: Updated:
Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- After receiving a breach of contract notice from suspended men's basketball coach Rick Pitino, the University of Louisville athletics association has voted to begin the process of firing the Hall of Fame coach.

An attorney for Pitino delivered a breach of contract notice to the university for alleged failure to properly notify Pitino and to give him an opportunity to respond when it placed him on unpaid administrative leave last Tuesday. 

According to Pitino's contract, for U of L to fire or place Pitino on leave, it must first give him at least 10 days’ written notice of its reasons for doing so and afford Pitino an opportunity to “present evidence." In a letter given to Pitino on Tuesday, the university said that violations outlined in a federal complaint on college basketball bribery and corruption constituted a material violation of his contract, and it was placing him on leave immediately, with 10 days' pay.

Pitino’s letter says that the federal allegations against his staff are “disturbing and unprecedented in (their) allegations of willful misconduct, violations of NCAA Bylaws, and dishonesty, and serve to severely damage the reputation of the University of Louisville.”

And only the board of the U of L Athletics Association – or a committee of that board – can make the decision to fire Pitino, according to the contract.

The U of L Athletics Association met in executive session about the breach letter on Monday.

After that meeting, Postel said the body had begun the process of firing the coach, but would honor the severance agreements in the contract. Asked if he were worried that Pitino would sue the school, Postel said, "That's always a possibility."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

