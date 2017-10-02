Louisville athletic board begins Pitino termination process after breach notice

Eric Crawford on the history of University of Louisville basketball fans, and the key to sustaining the program amid scandal.More >>
Sources say a new name has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.More >>
The new information about the reasons the men's basketball coach and athletics director were placed on leave.More >>
Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured.More >>
The driver of the car says she pulled into the parking lot, after hearing a loud noise.More >>
WDRB's Valerie Chinn is on vacation in Las Vegas, and was not far from the mass shooting. We spoke with her by phone around 4:15 a.m. Las Vegas time, a few hours after the shooting.More >>
The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.More >>
Authorities say the incident was captured on video from the victim's home security system.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.More >>
In her motion, a prosecutor argues a crime has likely been committed and the raw video -- not aired to the public -- could provide relevant details.More >>
Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
Attorneys Jon Fleischaker and Jeremy Rogers say the subpoena, issued by a Jefferson County grand jury at the request of a prosecutor and the Louisville Metro Police Department, is “unreasonable and oppressive, meant “simply to harass WDRB” and the man interviewed for the story.More >>
Todd Shaw, who previously worked with LMPD for more than 20 years before retiring as a sergeant, is accused of helping Kenneth Betts, one of two officers charged with committing sexual abuse of teens while with the department’s Explorer program.More >>
Video from a police cruiser dash camera shows Louisville Metro Police arrest and use of stun gun against Louis BriggsMore >>
Seum, the son of Sen. Dan Seum, a Fairdale Republican and the Senate GOP caucus chairman, argues he was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations and there was no "proper" investigation, according to the suit.More >>
