Gov. Bevin urges students to take part in 'Bring Your Bible to School Day' on Oct. 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday is "Bring Your Bible to School Day" and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin wants all students in the state to participate.

"I want to encourage every young person in Kentucky on October the 5th, to bring their Bible to school, use it as a point of conversation in conversation with other students. This is absolutely your right to do this, don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Gov. Matt Bevin posted a video on his Facebook page promoting the event.

In the video he discusses several Biblical principles such as "treating others the way you want to be treated" - saying those principles should be celebrated during this divisive time in our country.

Gov. Bevin says "Bring Your Bible to School Day" is a student-led initiative that has been going on across the country for four years.

