Mother of girl in LMPD youth program says she was 'encouraged' to keep quiet about sexual harassment allegations

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.More >>
Rails Craft Brew and Eatery lasted barely more than a year. Employees said there were signs things were falling apart.More >>
LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.More >>
LMPD said it happened near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Tuesday after school.More >>
"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.More >>
"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.More >>
Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.More >>
Louisville Metro Police arrested Isiah Fugett on Monday for being a convicted felon with a handgun, careless driving and other charges.More >>
Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.More >>
Police say they seized several pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop earlier this week.More >>
The singer announced Her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 Thursday morning.More >>
The singer announced Her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 Thursday morning.More >>
Metro Corrections officials said Anthony Williams cut his ankle bracelet just feet away from the jail.More >>
Metro Corrections officials said Anthony Williams cut his ankle bracelet just feet away from the jail.More >>
Officials say foul play is not suspected, because there were no signs of trauma on the man's body.More >>
Officials say foul play is not suspected, because there were no signs of trauma on the man's body.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
“He wanted to keep it under the radar,” according to the records released in the criminal investigation of former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
“He wanted to keep it under the radar,” according to the records released in the criminal investigation of former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.More >>
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled last week that while he agrees the system is in “dire financial” trouble, the state is protected by sovereign immunity, which shields the state from liability except in some circumstances.More >>
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled last week that while he agrees the system is in “dire financial” trouble, the state is protected by sovereign immunity, which shields the state from liability except in some circumstances.More >>
“They are still with us, still employed,” acting athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters. “That’s something I’m working on literally as we speak.”More >>
“They are still with us, still employed,” acting athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters. “That’s something I’m working on literally as we speak.”More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.More >>
“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.More >>
In her motion, a prosecutor argues a crime has likely been committed and the raw video -- not aired to the public -- could provide relevant details.More >>
In her motion, a prosecutor argues a crime has likely been committed and the raw video -- not aired to the public -- could provide relevant details.More >>
Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
Defense attorney Travis Lock claims police, desperate to solve a horrific, high-profile case quickly as possible, focused on Timothy Madden – a former construction worker with no history of violence or sexual misconduct -- at the exclusion of more likely suspects.More >>
Attorneys Jon Fleischaker and Jeremy Rogers say the subpoena, issued by a Jefferson County grand jury at the request of a prosecutor and the Louisville Metro Police Department, is “unreasonable and oppressive, meant “simply to harass WDRB” and the man interviewed for the story.More >>
Attorneys Jon Fleischaker and Jeremy Rogers say the subpoena, issued by a Jefferson County grand jury at the request of a prosecutor and the Louisville Metro Police Department, is “unreasonable and oppressive, meant “simply to harass WDRB” and the man interviewed for the story.More >>