Mother of girl in LMPD youth program says she was 'encouraged' to keep quiet about sexual harassment allegations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The mother of a former participant in the Louisville Metro Police youth Explorer program told police in 2013 that then-officer Kenneth Betts was sending her daughter “half-dressed … sexual looking pictures,” new court documents claim.

When the girl turned 16, Betts began trying to have a sexual relationship with her, according to a summary of the interview included in about 1,000 pages of documents and pictures.

The mother was interviewed after notifying police, but she was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program" not to speak with anyone else about the her concerns, records show.

“[H]e wanted to keep it under the radar,” according to the records released in the criminal investigation of Betts and former Officer Brandon Wood.

When Betts remained a part of the program, the woman removed her daughter from it, according to the records.

However, an officer with LMPD’s internal affairs division encouraged the woman to keep in contact with Betts, who had continued to text the family.

The internal affairs sergeant told the woman it “would be an important investigation and stated it was on the top of the list on the chief’s desk,” according to a summary of the investigation.

After some time, the woman was told that Betts was “let go” from the department but there was “never any closure” in her daughter’s case.

The discovery, made public on Thursday, reveals that former members of the Explorer program told police investigators last fall of "inappropriate" sexual advances by officers and on-going sexual relationships that officers in the mentoring initiative for young people had with a 17-year-old boy.

The investigation into Wood appears to have started about one year ago, the recently released documents show. On September 22, 2016, a man who was in a relationship with Wood told an LMPD investigator that he and Wood filmed themselves having sex, and Wood later shared the video in a text message with “a minor named [REDACTED] (LMPD Explorer)."

Five days later, the investigator wrote in a report that a former member of the Explorer program left because “he learned that Officer Wood ‘wanted more’ from him and he knew Officer Wood would ‘take advantage’ of him if they were left alone.”

The report also reveals an incident that allegedly occurred at an Explorer competition in Fort Collins, Colo., at which a former Explorer told LMPD that Betts, who was a program adviser at the time, had touched his genitals.

Betts and Wood have been indicted for sexually abusing teens. They and retired Maj. Curtis Flaherty are accused in a civil lawsuit of covering it up.

That lawsuit alleges that Wood and Betts molested, abused and raped a teen known only “N.C.” and recorded the sexual acts.

In addition, police officials are accused of concealing evidence of the conduct by intimidation, destruction of evidence, deletion of information and refusal to comply with the Kentucky Open Records Act, as well as conspiracy to cover up the wrongdoing, according to the suit.

Police are also accused of falsifying reports, deleting phone records and audio files and destroying other records.

Allegations against Betts date from as early as 2013, when a 16-year-old girl claimed the officer texted her shirtless pictures of himself and asked to meet her and "make out."

During that internal police investigation, a male teen told police that Betts offered him money for sex and promised to take care of a traffic citation in exchange for sexual favors.

The internal investigation by the department’s professional standards unit found that Betts violated police procedures but committed no criminal acts involving the girl.

There was no investigation into the male teenager’s allegations, and Betts avoided any discipline by leaving the department in April 2014.

Police Chief Steve Conrad closed that case "by exception" when Betts resigned, saying "no further action need be taken."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.