2 UofL basketball coaches placed on administrative leave - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 UofL basketball coaches placed on administrative leave

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave. 

According to UofL spokesman Kenny Klein, associate head men's basketball coach Kenny Johnson and assistant men's basketball coach Jordan Fair are now on paid administrative leave. 

"We are in the process of executing our due diligence as it relates to an ongoing investigation and feel that this an appropriate step at this time," said U of L Acting Director of Athletics Vince Tyra.  "Our university will continue to fully cooperate with federal authorities in their investigation."

Neither Johnson nor Fair have been involved with basketball practice or other duties for the team.  Interim coach David Padgett has been running practices, and Tyra earlier this week called him a "one man band." 

A criminal complaint unsealed last week in U.S. District Court in New York claims a U of L assistant coach known as "Coach-1" took part in a plan to funnel $100,000 from a company known to be Adidas, U of L's official apparel provider, to the family of a sought-after basketball recruit this summer. That coach hasn't been named.

A second coach, identified as "Coach-2," is also alleged to have worked to secure money for the prospect. Neither coach has been named publicly, although some national reports have cited unnamed federal law enforcement sources in identifying "Coach-2" as suspended U of L head coach Rick Pitino.

Johnson, according to a state database, makes $375,000 a year. Fair's salary was not immediately available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.