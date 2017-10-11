Memphis, Ind. man accused of impersonating police officers in effort to get free food from Taco Bell

Police say one victim was bleeding profusely, had two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.More >>
Police say one victim was bleeding profusely, had two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.More >>
He allegedly claimed to be undercover. Now authorities say he's under arrest.More >>
He allegedly claimed to be undercover. Now authorities say he's under arrest.More >>
Police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.More >>
Police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.More >>
Officials say the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on August 11, 2016 at the Dollar General store on Mulberry Street.More >>
Officials say the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on August 11, 2016 at the Dollar General store on Mulberry Street.More >>
We now know the identity of the man who was found shot to death in the California neighborhood early Monday.More >>
We now know the identity of the man who was found shot to death in the California neighborhood early Monday.More >>
A former LMPD officer has pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including sodomy and sexual abuse.More >>
A former LMPD officer has pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including sodomy and sexual abuse.More >>
The five suspects were arrested Monday at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Bardstown Road.More >>
The five suspects were arrested Monday at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Bardstown Road.More >>
Police say a Louisville man has admitted he stole his daughter's prescription medication.More >>
Police say a Louisville man has admitted he stole his daughter's prescription medication.More >>