Former Lexington pastor accused of abusing two young relatives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Lexington pastor is accused of sexually abusing two young relatives.

Police say two family members claim that Reid Buchanan touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions. One of the victims told police the abuse started two years ago, when she was 12.

The other victim told police the abuse started when she was in third grade.

Buchanan is a former pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church -- but details about when he left his job there (and why) are scarce.

Buchanan is facing two charges of sexual abuse.

