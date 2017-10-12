Former Lexington pastor accused of abusing two young relatives - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Lexington pastor accused of abusing two young relatives

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Lexington pastor is accused of sexually abusing two young relatives.

Police say two family members claim that Reid Buchanan touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions. One of the victims told police the abuse started two years ago, when she was 12. 

The other victim told police the abuse started when she was in third grade.

Buchanan is a former pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church -- but details about when he left his job there (and why) are scarce. 

Buchanan is facing two charges of sexual abuse.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.