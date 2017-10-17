Google Fiber launches in Louisville with service to 3 neighborhoods

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.More >>
The company planning to build a state-of-the-art aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky, with the help of a $15 million investment by state taxpayers, has only one other shareholder besides state government who is “domiciled” in the Commonwealth, according to its chairman and CEO.More >>
A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.More >>
High-profile supporters of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich are pushing back against interim U of L President Greg Postel’s claim that Jurich failed to keep key people in the loop before executing a 10-year, $160 million extension of the university’s apparel sponsorship deal with Adidas.More >>
JPMorgan said in a recent report that there's a growing chance GE will have to cut its coveted dividend. That hasn't happened at GE since the Great Recession.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools plans to sell the former Frost Middle School property in Valley Station to Louisville Gas & Electric Co. for $1 million.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration cannot shield the identities of the shareholders of Braidy Industries Inc., the company in which the state invested $15 million of taxpayer funds last spring, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office has ruled.More >>
Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.More >>
