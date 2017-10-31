Project to bring 2-way streets to downtown New Albany nearing co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Project to bring 2-way streets to downtown New Albany nearing completion

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One-way streets are a thing of the past in New Albany. Cars are driving in both directions on Spring, Bank, Elm, Market and Pearl Streets now that a two-way streets conversion project is reaching its final stages. 

"At first, it was a headache, because all the streets were shut down,” said Ross Wallace, the co-owner Him Gentleman's Boutique on Pearl Street.

Wallace said the project had positively impacted his business. 

"It's been awesome, and I feel like the traffic's been busier even because no one is getting confused,” he said. 

With construction backups over, some said the two-way streets have improved traffic flow and navigation throughout the city.

"I think it's easier to find your way around and if you're not familiar with the area," said Linda Wison, works in downtown New Albany and feels the project has been a positive change for the city.  

"It's easier to navigate."

For first responders, the changes mean faster response times in emergency situations when every second counts. 

"It's been very positive in regard to response times and the ease in which police officers and EMS can move throughout the community now,” New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said. 

Bailey said police officers with speed detection devices are noticing better driving.

"Speeds throughout the corridor that was changed are much less than what they had been,” he said. 

The department is also responding to fewer accidents. 

Crews are putting the final touches on parts of Market Street to officially complete the project. 

