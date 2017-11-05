1 dead after shooting in Cherokee Triangle - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 dead after shooting in Cherokee Triangle



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in the Cherokee Triangle. 

MetroSafe supervisors told WDRB the call came in just before 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

Upon arrival officers located the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said early investigation shows the victim appears to have been visiting friends or relatives in the area and was outside walking with his wife when they were approached by at least two male suspects. 

Shots were fired during some sort of altercation, according to Smiley. Police are unsure at this time if that altercation was a robbery or an assault.

Police are speaking with the victim's wife to get more information about what happened. 

The suspect or suspects in this case have not yet been identified.

Smiley said residents in the area should be on the lookout for anything suspicious. 

If you have any information you're asked to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

