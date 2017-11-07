Voters in Clark County reject $95 million school referendum in s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Voters in Clark County reject $95 million school referendum in special election

Posted: Updated:

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Voters in Clark County, Indiana, went to the polls Tuesday and refused a $95 million school referendum that would go to renovations at several West Clark Community Schools.

Of those who voted, about 70 percent were against the referendum:

  • Yes: 2,321
  • No: 5,402

The $95 million referendum was the only item on the ballot in Tuesday's special election. Under the proposal, $4 million would have gone to renovations on the Borden campus, about $7 million to Henryville and the remaining $82 million to Silver Creek.

"We were hopeful," West Clark Superintendent Chad Schenck said. "But the taxpayers have spoken, and we respect that."

The ballot question said the project is estimated to cost no more than $95 million and increase the property tax rate for debt service by 73 cents per $100 dollars of assessed value.

The wording of that has caused a lot of confusion. Schenck said taxpayers would have paid up to an additional 24 cents in their debt service rate in order to pay off the 20-year bonds.

District leaders said it's back to the drawing board. There's no question that construction in the district needs to happen. Schenck said the board could consider smaller projects, $5 million dollars at a time.

But right now, a solid plan B is still up in the air. Schenck said the first step is to repair relationships after a contentious couple of months.

"Doing that, I think, is probably the most important step for me to take in the very near immediate future," he said.

Related Stories:

Voters in Clark County, Indiana, to vote on $95 million school referendum

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.