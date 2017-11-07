Voters in Clark County reject $95 million school referendum in special election

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

Friends, family and co-workers of a 30-year-old Louisville man gathered Monday night at the location where he was killed just 24 hours earlier.

The University of Louisville has dismissed women’s lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who began the program at the school in 2008 but whose tenure was marred by complaints from players, and former players and their families.

Jeffersontown High School Principal Matt Kinglsey is stepping down in the wake of an incident at the school that led to a police officer tasing a student.

The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church went aisle to aisle looking for victims and shot crying babies at point-blank range, a couple who survived the attack said.

Homicide detectives say Jason Spencer was carrying a gun, when he went for a walk with his wife.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Voters in Clark County, Indiana, went to the polls Tuesday and refused a $95 million school referendum that would go to renovations at several West Clark Community Schools.

Of those who voted, about 70 percent were against the referendum:

Yes: 2,321

No: 5,402

The $95 million referendum was the only item on the ballot in Tuesday's special election. Under the proposal, $4 million would have gone to renovations on the Borden campus, about $7 million to Henryville and the remaining $82 million to Silver Creek.

"We were hopeful," West Clark Superintendent Chad Schenck said. "But the taxpayers have spoken, and we respect that."

The ballot question said the project is estimated to cost no more than $95 million and increase the property tax rate for debt service by 73 cents per $100 dollars of assessed value.

The wording of that has caused a lot of confusion. Schenck said taxpayers would have paid up to an additional 24 cents in their debt service rate in order to pay off the 20-year bonds.

District leaders said it's back to the drawing board. There's no question that construction in the district needs to happen. Schenck said the board could consider smaller projects, $5 million dollars at a time.

But right now, a solid plan B is still up in the air. Schenck said the first step is to repair relationships after a contentious couple of months.

"Doing that, I think, is probably the most important step for me to take in the very near immediate future," he said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.