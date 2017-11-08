Metro Corrections blames human and computer errors for inmate jailed months too long

The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Tuesday night is charged with driving under the influence.More >>
Heated outbursts caused several people to be removed from Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting.More >>
One person was found dead Tuesday night in southwestern Jefferson County.More >>
Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.More >>
James Allen Eadens was arrested last week and charged with drug possession.More >>
Voters in Clark County, Indiana, went to the polls Tuesday and refused a $95 million school referendum that would go to renovations at several West Clark Community Schools.More >>
Jeffersontown High School Principal Matt Kinglsey is stepping down in the wake of an incident at the school that led to a police officer tasing a student.More >>
Because of the mistakes that left David Reyes in custody five months after his sentence was completed, jail officials have made changes “to prevent similar errors from happening in the future,” including double checking an inmate database.More >>
Metro Council President David Yates and his attorney are fighting the grand jury proceeding with a special prosecutor.More >>
Dr. Peter J. Schwartz, head of a cardiac center in Italy, looked at the evidence and concluded that if Windham had “inspected the cell and looked directly at Gynnya, he would have realized that she had lost consciousness or that she was losing it. A prompt resuscitative intervention (and an emergency call” would have in all likelihood saved the girl’s life.”More >>
Attorney Thomas McAdam spent nearly 100 hours working on Johnson’s case and charged $150 an hour, according to invoices obtained by WDRB News under the Kentucky Open Records Act.More >>
Former Detective Crystal Marlowe was fired in 2011 after an investigation showed she arrested several defendants – many of them juveniles – for crimes they did not commit.More >>
"If a judge were to (stop) Metro Council from filling the District 21 seat, the judge would likely not prohibit Councilman Johnson from sitting as a Councilmember during the pendency of the appeal to avoid disenfranchising his constituents," Golden wrote.More >>
Johnson, according to the proposal, "insists that it was never his intention to embarrass, harass, or intimidate and of the individuals who have complained of his behavior."More >>
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.More >>
