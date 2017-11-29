Decision delayed on Jefferson Davis statue, plaque in Ky. Capito - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Decision delayed on Jefferson Davis statue, plaque in Ky. Capitol Rotunda

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The plaque on the controversial Jefferson Davis statue in Kentucky's Capitol Rotunda stays for now. 
 
The Historic Properties Advisory Commission Rotunda Commission met on Wednesday to discuss the plaque, which reads "Patriot - Hero - Statesman." 
 
There has been renewed debate over the statue of the Confederacy's lone president. A group of African-American leaders has called on Governor Matt Bevin to take down the statue along with its plaque. 
 
The Commission voted in October to remove plaque describing Davis as a "Patriot" and "Hero." 
 
State Curator Leslie Nigels says plaque removal has been delayed because of legal concerns. She says the issue is being researched to make sure Commission has the authority to remove the plaque. 

The commission expects a report in February, but the plaque will remain until at least then. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.